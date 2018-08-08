Sofia to host Second International Congress on World Civilisations and Historic Routes in November

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on August 8 a draft agreement between the country’s Tourism Ministry and the World Tourism Organization on the holding of the Second International Congress on World Civilisations and Historic Routes on November 15-16 2018 in Sofia.

The purpose of the congress is to draw attention to the link between world civilisations and historical routes, presenting the modern possibilities of creating a variety of tourist products, a Bulgarian government statement said.

“The event will highlight the leading role of historical routes to create new socio-economic development opportunities at local, regional and national levels.”

The forum is scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 November 2018 in Sofia. The 158 ministers responsible for tourism in the member countries of the World Tourism Organization have been invited to participate.

“Conducting an event of this magnitude will contribute to the establishment of Bulgaria as an attractive tourist destination with huge opportunities for development of cultural and historical tourism.”

The World Tourism Organization said: “Cultural heritage lies at the very heart of the collective memory and identity of the citizens of the world. Destinations that boast archaeological sites, ancient architecture, folklore traditions and arts and that find themselves along these ancient routes can assume the role of catalysts for exchange of experience between peoples and cultures through tourism development, and thereby promote sustainable growth, prosperity and peace in their own regions.

“Recognizing the above, the Congress will explore the possible ways in which world civilizations could be brought to life through tourism, in particular by making use of the networks developed along historic routes.”

The World Tourism Organization said that the congress will also focus on adressing how tourism along these routes can play a leading role in creating new socio-economic opportunities for development at local, regional and national level while safeguarding and promoting tangible and intangible ancient heritage.

“Participants will have the opportunity to build upon the great cultural wealth spanning along the ancient routes, learn from different experiences and generate synergies among themselves and between several networks developed alongside the ancient cultural routes,” the organization said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

