81km of Bulgaria’s new fence at Romanian border against African swine fever completed

Eighty-one kilometres of a wire fence being erected by Bulgaria at the Romanian border as a measure against African swine fever have been completed, the Agriculture Ministry in Sofia said on August 8.

Clearing of the land for the fence began in late July, announced as among the measures being implemented to prevent the spread of the disease into Bulgaria.

There have been hundreds of outbreaks of African swine fever in Romania.

(Photo: Bulgarian Agriculture Ministry)

