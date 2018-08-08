Bulgaria to open honorary consulate in Kosovo’s Prizren, embassy in Riyadh

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved the opening of a consulate in Prizren in Kosovo, to be headed by an honorary consul, the government media service said on August 8.

The honorary consul will be Abedin Hasani, described as a Kosovo businessman working actively with Bulgarian companies.

“He enjoys respect and authority in the local political and economic environment and has the necessary qualities for the effective fulfillment of the duties of Honorary Consul of our country in the Republic of Kosovo. He speaks Bulgarian,” the government media service said.

The seat of the honorary consul of Bulgaria will be in Prizren and the consular district will cover the territory of the municipalities of Prizren, Dragash, Suhareka and Mamusha.

Separately, the government said that it had allocated about 1.6 million leva (about 800 000 euro) for the opening of a Bulgarian embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh.

The statement said that when Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov visited Saudi Arabia in November 2017, the firm determination to open a Bulgarian embassy in the city was expressed.

“The priority in bilateral relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to attract investment in Bulgaria as well as to stimulate contacts between the two countries’ business representatives.

“In order to meet the set goals, our embassy in the Saudi capital will have, in addition to a political and consular office, a commercial and economic service,” the statement said.

