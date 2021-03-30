Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 203 deaths, 1182 more active cases registered

Share this: Facebook

In the past 24 hours, the deaths of 203 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered, according to the March 30 daily report by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 913.

Of 19 424 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 4497 – about 23.15 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 333 250 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

The number of active cases rose by 1182 in the past 24 hours to 67 864, the report said.

According to Bulgaria’s national information system, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital decreased by 160 in the past 24 hours, to 9679.

Over the same period, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care decreased by 78, to 752.

Seventy-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, to 11 781 to date.

The report said that 3112 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 252 473.

A total of 9006 vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 445 547 since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27.

To date, 90 327 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2113 in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system.

