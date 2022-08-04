Sofia Airport: One in three passengers ‘surprised’ by mask rule

One in three passengers arriving at Sofia Airport on early flights on August 4 was surprised by the anti-epidemic measures and was given a mask by the staff responsible for passenger comfort at the airport, the airport said in a statement.

From August 4, passengers and employees at Sofia Airport must wear masks and must maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

This is part of measures, as reported by The Sofia Globe on August 3, that have taken effect in Sofia as of Thursday, including mandatory mask-wearing at all public transport stations.

A set of anti-epidemic measures was already being implemented at the airport, the Sofia Airport statement said.

Information boards have been placed in front of and inside the terminals, and stickers indicating the required distance are on the floor.

Mask and distance requirements are communicated via the audio system every 10 minutes and airport staff periodically remind passengers of their commitments, the statement said.

Disinfectant dispensers are in many areas of the buildings and common areas and restrooms are periodically disinfected, although this is not a mandatory requirement of the health authorities, Sofia Airport said.

Two laboratories continue to operate at the airport and carry out Covid-19 testing, and masks and disinfectants can be found in commercial outlets, the airport’s statement said.

Out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, Sofia city has the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate, 462.05 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the August 4 report on the unified information portal. Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 333.17 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

