Bulgaria’s caretaker government allocates 70.5M leva for October elections

Meeting for the first time on August 4, Bulgaria’s caretaker government allocated 70.5 million leva (about 36 million euro) for the early parliamentary elections to be held on October 2, a government media statement said.

The October 2 vote will be Bulgaria’s fourth parliamentary election in two years.

In 2021, the government allocation for the April parliamentary elections was 65 million leva, for the July early parliamentary elections 57.1 million leva and for the November “two-in-one” presidential and early parliamentary elections 123.8 million leva.

The money allocated by the caretaker government is meant to cover items including the preparation and printing of voters rolls, ballot papers, logistical support for regional administrations and municipalities, the pay of district and section electoral officials, computer processing of voting data and an awareness campaign about the election.

The funds will come from reallocating provisions in the national Budget, the statement said.

The statement said that the government was ready to provide funds to the Central Election Commission when it makes a decision about video surveillance of polling stations and contracts for logistical and technical support for special equipment.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister for Internal Order and Security and Interior Minister Ivan Demerdjiev has been put in charge of logistical and technical preparation and co-ordination ahead of the elections.

If necessary, the caretaker Minister of Health, in agreement with the Chief State Health Inspector, will determine temporary anti-epidemic measures related to the electoral process, the government statement said.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!