Bulgaria’s caretaker government replaces revenue, customs chiefs

On its third day in office, Bulgaria’s caretaker government announced on August 5 that it dismissed Roumen Spetsov as head of the National Revenue Agency for what it said were reasons related to non-fulfillment of obligations under the National Revenue Agency Act.

Spetsov was appointed head of the National Revenue Agency in May 2021, on the third day in office of the caretaker government of the time.

The August 2022 government cited what it said was “contradictory” data regarding estimated and expected tax revenue in its statement on the dismissal of Spetsov.

Boris Mihailov, who headed the Agriculture State Fund from June 10 2021 to March 4 2022, has been appointed head of the National Revenue Agency.

The government said that Mihailov has two master’s degrees, in economics and in law.

He was an auditor at the Ministry of Finance, tax inspector and head of department in the tax administration, and owner and manager of a consulting firm in the field of finance and law.

Mihailov has more than 10 years of experience as a lawyer in tax and criminal law, the statement said.

Separately, caretaker Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova dismissed Pavel Tonev as head of the Customs Agency.

Tonev was appointed in May 2021.

Pavel Gerenski has been appointed temporary head of the Customs Agency, the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry described Gerenski as a long-term employee of the Customs Agency system with in-depth knowledge in the field of customs and excise legislation.

(Photo: government.bg)

