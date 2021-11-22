Bulgarian President Radev re-elected with 66.7% of the vote – final results

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev won a second term of office with 66.7 per cent of votes cast in the November 21 run-off against Sofia University rector Professor Anastas Gerdzhikov, according to final results made public by the country’s Central Elections Commission on November 22.

Gerdzhikov received 31.8 per cent of the votes, while 1.5 per cent of the voters chose the “I don’t support anyone” option.

CEC did not provide an official turnout figure, but the final results showed about 2.31 million votes cast on November 21, translating to a turnout of about 34.8 per cent, the lowest ever in a Bulgarian presidential run-off.

Radev received 1.54 million votes, the lowest number for a winning candidate in a presidential run-off in Bulgaria since the fall of communism in 1989.

Radev first won election as head of state in November 2016, with 59.4 per cent of the vote, or 2.06 million votes. In that election, voter turnout was 50.44 per cent at the second round.

(Roumen Radev photo: president.bg)

