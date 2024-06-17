Bulgaria’s newly-elected 50th National Assembly to hold first sitting on June 19

Bulgaria’s newly-elected 50th National Assembly will hold its first sitting on June 19 at 9am, according to a notice on the official website of President Roumen Radev.

The first sitting is being held 10 days after Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections on June 9, the sixth time in just over three years that Bulgarians elected a legislature.

The new Parliament’s first order of business will be to elect a Speaker. Pending the election of a Speaker, the sitting will be presided over by Parliament’s oldest member.

Bulgarian National Radio reported that Silvi Kirilov, 73, elected on the ticket of cable TV presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party, will preside over the first sitting.

Radev, who is on a two-day visit to Montenegro, has not given any indication whether he intends to swiftly hand out the first mandate to seek to form a government, as he did after the election of the previous legislature in April 2023, or would prolong the process, as he did with the 48th National Assembly in October 2022.

The first mandate will go, in line with the constitution, to the 50th National Assembly’s largest parliamentary group, former prime minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF.

GERB-UDF has said at the weekend that it would hold talks with the other six groups represented in the next parliament on June 17-18, seeking support for an “expert” Cabinet. Previously, Borissov said that he would seek key portfolios such as defence and foreign affairs for GERB-UDF in such a government.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments