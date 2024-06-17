FDI in Bulgaria in January-April 2024 was 698.1M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of the year stood at 698.1 million euro, the equivalent of 0.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on June 17.

In the same period of 2023, FDI was 1.84 billion euro, although BNB originally reported 1.85 billion euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 162.9 million euro (compared to 361.1 million euro in January-April 2023) and the BNB figures showed 102.2 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 1.03 billion euro for the first four months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.9 million euro, compared to a net outflow of 0.6 million euro recorded in January-April 2023.

The central bank data showed 433 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 448.4 million euro in the first four months of 2023. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-April 2024 came from Austria (215.4 million euro), Italy (200.2 million euro), and Greece (98.4 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Russia (-173.5 million euro) and Germany (-133.1 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 207.9 million euro in January-April, compared to 214 million euro in the first four months of last year, BNB said.

