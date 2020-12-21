Bulgarian prosecutors probe fake PCR tests certificates after arrest at Romanian border

Share this: Facebook

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Rousse has started pre-trial proceedings after a person was arrested at the Bulgarian-Romanian border checkpoint at Danube Bridge in the city after presenting a false PCR test certificate, the Prosecutor’s Office said on December 21.

The arrest, which took place on December 18, was followed by a search of a house in Rousse, during which computer equipment was seized and witnesses questioned, the statement said.

According to a report by Bulgarian National Television, fake PCR test documents were sold for 60 euro.

The signature of a Rousse pulmonologist was faked on the documents, without his knowledge, the report said.

It said that the scheme was uncovered when a family from Razgrad was turned back at Danube Bridge because they lacked the necessary documents showing negative PCR tests. They returned within an hour with documents, which made Border Police suspicious.

Dr Rozina Mircheva, of the laboratory falsely claimed to have issued the documents, said that everything about them was fake.

The laboratory number was fake, the way the patient’s name was written was wrong, the barcode had been copied and the seal of a laboratory employee had been copied.

BNT said that Border Police did not rule out the possibility that other Bulgarian citizens had crossed the border using fake PCR test certificates.

