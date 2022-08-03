Order on anti-Covid measures in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia amended

The order on measures against the spread of Covid-19 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, taking effect on August 4, has been amended, the Health Ministry said on August 3.

This follows a meeting between caretaker Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev and Sofia regional health inspectorate head Dancho Penchev, the ministry said.

Among the changes are that while the order initially said that the measures would be in effect from August 4 for 30 days, this has been shortened to August 4 to 19 inclusive.



The order says that the anti-epidemic measures do not apply to those who exercise indoors, to the staff and customers of food and entertainment establishments and to children up to the age of six.

With regard to large commercial establishments, such as malls, the public must wear protective face masks when visiting the individual commercial establishments within the mall, but need not do so in the common areas.

Ahead of the order taking effect on August 4, wearing a protective mask was mandatory in health care facilities, pharmacies and opticians in Sofia, as well as in public transport – trams, trolley buses, metro trains, taxis and minibus taxis.

As of August 4, added to the list of places in Sofia where mask-wearing is mandatory are railway, bus and metro stations and Sofia Airport.

Also exempted from the mask-wearing rule are those exercising indoors, participants in congresses and conferences, news conferences, and those giving lectures or presentations. However, participants must maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres.

There is also an exemption for presenters and guests in television shows. Participants must be 1.5m from each other.

Those exercising indoors are exempted from the mask-wearing rule.

Everyone who is not from the same family or household and who is a crowded public place must maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres.

All employers must arrange anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including regular ventilation and disinfection, not admitting people with signs of acute respiratory illnesses, instructing staff on proper hand hygiene, physical distancing of 1.5 metres – and if that is not possible, the wearing of protective masks.

If possible and at their discretion, employers should allow staff to work from home.

According to the August 3 report by the unified information portal, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Sofia city is the highest in Bulgaria, at 467.71 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. A week ago, on July 27, it was 422.96.

