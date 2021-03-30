Covid-19 in Bulgaria: For second week, all districts are ‘red zones’

Share this: Facebook

For the second consecutive week, all of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning an infection rate of 120 or more per 100 000 population, according to a weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The report, for the week ending March 28, shows that two districts far exceed that threshold: Sofia city, at 1018 per 100 000, and Silistra, at 1002.

The district of Bourgas has an infection rate of 986 per 100 000 population.

Four districts are above the 800-mark: Pernik (857 per 100 000 population), Vratsa (848), Sofia district – as distinct from the city (844) and Varna (837).

Bulgaria introduced heightened anti-epidemic measures as of March 22, that are due to expire on March 31. Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on March 30 that the measures would be eased from April 1.

(Map: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

