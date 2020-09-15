Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Confirmed cases to date pass 18 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Of 3163 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 143 proved positive, bringing the country’s number of confirmed cases to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the current number of active cases – to a total of 18 061, according to data posted on September 15 by the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the districts of Bourgas, 24, and Kurdzhali, 19.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 12, Varna eight, Veliko Turnovo two, Vratsa five, Dobrich four, Kyustendil one, Montana one, Pleven two, Plovdiv 10, Rousse four, Sliven eight, Smolyan one, Sofia district five, Sofia city 12, Stara Zagora 15, Turgovishte one, Haskovo one, Shoumen five and Yambol three.

There are 4402 active cases, the national information system said.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 163 in the past 24 hours to a total of 12 930.

There are 730 patients in hospital, 49 in intensive care.

Two medical personnel tested positive for new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1009.

Nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for the virus died in the past 24 hours. All nine had concomitant diseases.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments