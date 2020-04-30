Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2020 was 4.5%

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2020 was 4.5 per cent, up from four per cent in February, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on April 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Eurostat estimated that the February 2020 figure represented about 138 000 people in Bulgaria, while the March 2020 figure represented about 154 000 – a difference of 16 000 people.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 as a move against the spread of Covid-19.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria went up from 11.3 per cent in February 2020 to 13.3 per cent in March 2020.

The February 2020 figure represented an estimated 18 000 jobless under-25s in Bulgaria, while the March figure represented about 21 000, a difference of 3000, according to Eurostat’s figures.

Across the EU, unemployment rose from 6.5 per cent in February to 6.6 per cent in March, and in the euro zone, from 7.3 per cent in February to 7.4 per cent in March.

