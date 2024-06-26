Bulgarian President concludes consultations ahead of handing mandate to bid to form government

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev concluded on June 26 a series of consultations with the 50th National Assembly’s seven parliamentary groups, a step mandated by the constitution ahead of handing over the first mandate to seek to form a government.

Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF, which as the largest parliamentary group will receive the first mandate, is “likely” – according to Borissov – to propose a minority government.

Should efforts fail at the first and second stage, a third and final mandate will be handed over, with the head of state having a free hand regarding to which parliamentary group to give it.

The four smallest parliamentary groups – pro-Kremlin Vuzrazhdane, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, populist ITN and populist-nationalist Velichie – all have expressed an interest in receiving the third mandate, should matters come to that.

Meeting Radev on June 26, ITN said that it would propose an “expert” government.

“A cabinet that abides by a pre-announced programme and follows it will certainly win the trust of the citizens,” ITN parliamentary group leader Toshko Yordanov told Radev.

Yordanov indicated that the group’s candidate prime minister would come from another party, and said that ITN was ready for talks with other groups because there were “experts” in every group.

Nikolai Markov, leader of the National Assembly’s smallest group, Veliche, rejected the idea of an “expert” government because this was not the correct formula for Bulgaria, and said that Veliche would propose a programme government with clear goals and tasks.

(Photo: president.bg)

