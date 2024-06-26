Nato Allies select Mark Rutte as next Secretary General

The North Atlantic Council decided on June 26 to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of Nato, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg, Nato said on its website.

Rutte will assume his functions as Secretary General from October 1 2024, when Stoltenberg’s term expires after 10 years at the helm of the Alliance.

Rutte’s last remaining rival for the post had been Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who withdrew earlier in June.

Rutte has been Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010. In July 2023, he announced that he was leaving politics and would depart from the Prime Minister’s post when the next government took over.

He announced his candidacy to become Nato chief in October 2023.

(Photo of Rutte and Stoltenberg: Nato)

