EU accession talks start for Ukraine and Moldova

The European Union is starting the process of EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on June 25, with meetings at ministerial level in Luxembourg.

The EU was to present the two countries with negotiating frameworks, which establish the guidelines and principles for the accession negotiations.

European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement: “We are witnessing an historic moment today.

“Following the decision of the European Council of December 2023 to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the two countries are embarking on a true transformation into full EU membership — a proud moment for both nations and a strategic step for the EU,” Michel said.

He said that this was the result of Ukraine and Moldova’s “enormous efforts to reform”.

The EU was continuing to deliver in the partnerships with Ukraine and Moldova, all the more as Ukraine defends itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression, and Moldova faces the war’s fallout, he said.

“Ukraine’s efforts are even more admirable considering Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has brought about unprecedented hardship and adversity,” Michel said.

“The people of Ukraine have shown extraordinary courage and solidarity in defending their sovereignty and their European future.”

Michel said that Moldova, too, had faced significant challenges, including economic pressures and political intimidation, yet had remained steadfast in its pursuit of ever closer ties with the EU.

“This is the beginning of a long process,” he said.

“While today we celebrate a significant step forward, we must also recognize that the road ahead will require sustained effort, dedication, and further substantial reforms. Ukraine and Moldova will need to continue their work to strengthen institutions, continue combatting corruption, and enhance economic stability to meet the rigorous standards of full EU membership.”

Michel said that the EU, through its institutions and member states, was standing ready to support Ukraine and Moldova at each step of this journey.

“We will provide the necessary resources, expertise, and political support.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more united Europe, where every nation has the opportunity to thrive in peace and prosperity,” Michel said.

