Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast heavy rain on June 27

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for four districts for June 27 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four are Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Vidin, Montana and Vratsa.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for seven other districts, also because of forecast heavy rain.

The seven are Sofia city, Lovech, Pleven, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Pazardzhik.

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)