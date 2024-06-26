The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast heavy rain on June 27

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for four districts for June 27 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four are Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Vidin, Montana and Vratsa.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for seven other districts, also because of forecast heavy rain.

The seven are Sofia city, Lovech, Pleven, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Pazardzhik.

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister extends anti-Covid measures

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian embassy in London expands consular service capacity

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria welcomes Nato decision on membership talks with Macedonia

The Sofia Globe staff