Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry says it is following with deep concern recent developments in Middle East

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on June 13 that it is following with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, and in particular the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran.

Israel launched attacks on Iran in Operation Rising Lion overnight, with Iran launching drone strikes against Israel in retaliation, the BBC reported.



The Foreign Ministry said that Bulgaria is concerned by any actions that increase the risk of a wider conflict in the region.



The recent revelations by the International Atomic Energy Agency that, for the first time in 20 years, Iran is making numerous omissions regarding its undeclared nuclear material and unregulated activities have created a new and dangerous dynamic in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.



“We call on all to exercise maximum restraint and immediately reduce tensions.”



Bulgaria firmly supports the need to respect international law and the UN Charter, the ministry said.



“We believe that a lasting solution can be achieved through diplomatic dialogue and the restoration of channels of negotiation. In this spirit, Bulgaria supports the efforts of the European Union and the international community to restore stability in the region.”



The Ministry said that it is in constant contact with Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions in the affected areas and is taking all necessary measures to guarantee the security of Bulgarian citizens.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, the ministry called on Bulgarians to leave Iran immediately and said that Bulgarians should not travel to Israel.

