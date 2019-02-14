Bulgaria records 0.7% economic growth in Q4 2018 – flash estimate

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s economy posted 0.7 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a flash estimate on February 14. In real terms, gross domestic product (GDP) in Bulgaria in the last three months of last year was 29.88 billion leva, or 15.28 billion euro.

In annual terms, economic growth in the fourth quarter was 3.1 per cent. NSI is due to announce preliminary growth figures for the fourth quarter and the full year on March 7.

The flash estimate’s seasonally-adjusted data showed an increase of 0.2 per cent in domestic consumption during the fourth quarter (up by 5.3 per cent on an annual basis), along with a 0.3 per cent increase in gross fixed capital formation (which was up by four per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017).

Exports rose by 2.4 per cent during the fourth quarter (and were up 0.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2017), while imports were 3.3 per cent higher compared to the previous quarter (and 2.5 per cent higher on an annual basis), resulting in a trade deficit of 699 million leva or 2.3 per cent of GDP.

