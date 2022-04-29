Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in April

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria as having improved in April.

The results of the poll, released on April 29, come after the previous month’s survey by the NSI showed the business climate in Bulgaria having deteriorated in March, following three consecutive months of improvement.

The NSI said that in April, the total business climate indicator increased by 4.2 percentage points compared with Marc, pushed up by increased indicators in Bulgaria’s industry, retail trade and service sectors, while there was a downturn in the indicator in the construction industry.

The indicator in the industry sector went up by 4.6 percentage points, with managers less negative in their assessments and expectations about the situation of their businesses.

In the retail trade, the indicator was up by 10.6 percentage points, a result of managers’ increased optimism, the poll found.

In the service sector, the indicator rose by 3.5 percentage points, with managers more positive in their expectations for the coming six months.

The construction sector indicator was down by 2.6 percentage points, as managers were more reserved in their expectations, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!