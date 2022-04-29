Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 14 deaths, 588 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Fourteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 901, according to figures posted by the unified information portal on April 29.

Of 8856 tests done in the past day, 588 – about 6.63 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 155 975 of people in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 144 889 cases are active, according to the report.

The number of active cases decreased by 3019 in the past day, going by the figures in the report.

The report said that 3593 people in Bulgaria were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 974 185.

As of April 29, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 110.07 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 109.52 on April 28, up from 108.16 on April 27 and from 104.49 on April 26.

There are 913 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 97 newly admitted. There are 86 in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the April 28 report.

A total of 4 380 914 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1559 in the past day.

A total of 2 055 479 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 285 in the past day, while 745 528 have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including 1185 in the past day.

