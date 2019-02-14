Bulgaria’s marriage rate below EU average, Eurostat says in statistics to mark Valentine’s Day

Written by on February 14, 2019 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria’s marriage rate below EU average, Eurostat says in statistics to mark Valentine’s Day

Bulgaria’s marriage rate in 2017 was below the European Union average, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on February 14, in figures released to mark Valentine’s Day.

Bulgaria had a marriage rate of four per 1000 inhabitants, against an EU average of 4.3.

“The marriage rate used here is the crude marriage rate, defined as the ratio of the number of marriages during the year to the average population in that year. The value is expressed per 1000 inhabitants,” Eurostat said.

In 2017, the EU countries with the highest number of marriages relative to the population were Lithuania (7.5 marriages per 1000 inhabitants) and Romania (7.3). These were followed by Cyprus and Latvia (both 6.8) and Malta (6.3).

In contrast, the lowest marriage rates were around three marriages per 1000 inhabitants, which were reported in Slovenia (3.1), Italy and Luxembourg (both 3.2) and Portugal (3.3), Eurostat said.

(Main photo: Kai Kuusik Greenbaum)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!