Bulgaria Air expands destinations in deal with Air Baltic

National carrier Bulgaria Air has expanded its portfolio of destinations through a new agreement with the Latvian airline Air Baltic, Bulgaria Air said on February 13.

Thanks to the agreement, passengers can easily and conveniently travel between Sofia and three Baltic cities – Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, Bulgaria Air said.

Tickets for joint flights are at affordable prices, according to Bulgaria Air, with those for the Latvian capital starting at 125 euro, and for Tallinn and Vilnius from 138 euro.

“The vast variety of transfer points is a huge benefit for passengers because it allows them to choose the most convenient option for their travel.

“The flights between Sofia, Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius can be reached with connections through Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, London, Zurich, Milan, Rome, Moscow, Berlin, Vienna, Frankfurt, Larnaca, Barcelona, ​​Prague and Odessa,” Bulgaria’s flag carrier said.

(Photo: Air Baltic)

