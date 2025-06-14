World-famous cellist HAUSER to perform in Bulgaria’s capital in December 2025

After more than three years on stage, with hundreds of concerts and millions of fans in different corners of the world applauding him on their feet, HAUSER has chosen to put the final chord of his solo adventure – the Rebel with a Cello tour, in Sofia, newly-established artist management agency Fest Management said .

On December 23, on the eve of the holidays, Arena 8888 Sofia Hall will host a special event – a concert created as a culmination, but also as a gesture and a celebration for the audience.

Tickets for this grand finale, made possible with the support of Mastercard, went sale on June 12 on the Ticketstation.bg network, with starting prices of 66 leva.



The Final Bow – Rebel’s Last Night – the name of the final concert of the tour, carries a double meaning.

“The Final Bow means both a bow to the audience and a bow on the cello, that magical instrument through which HAUSER creates each of his phrases, each breath of music that comes out of it,” the organisers said.

“The finale in Sofia is a symbol of both meanings – the last movement of the bow in this cycle and the stage bow, which is not the end, but opens a new page.”

The choice of Bulgaria for this solemn concert is not accidental, Fest Management said.

In 2024, HAUSER played in Plovdiv on two sold-out dates at the Ancient Theatre.

Impressed by the atmosphere of the oldest living city in Europe and the professionalism of the Bulgarian teams, HAUSER returned to Bulgaria not only as a performer, but this time – as an artist with a new idea.

Two months ago, the talented cellist, known all over the world, shot six videos in Plovdiv, with an all-Bulgarian team with the production, overall organization and vision entrusted to Fest Management.



The first video in the series, “The Music of the Night” – was released on June 6 and in just a few days it traveled the world and reached hundreds of thousands of views on HAUSER’s platforms.

This is the second single from his upcoming album “Cinema”, which will be released on September 12 on Sony Music Masterworks.

The video was shot in Plovdiv with the assistance of the municipality and the municipal foundation Plovdiv 2019 and is an interpretation of the classic from The Phantom of the Opera in a completely new light, with the characteristic sensuality of the cello and an impressive cinematic scope.

Over 4500 lit candles surround HAUSER and his lady as the camera follows every movement of the bow in one of the largest scenes ever shot at the Ancient Theatre for a music video.

A local crew of over 60 people worked around the clock with a world-class pace, precision and aesthetics rarely seen even in film productions.

The video was shot in a nighttime atmosphere, where every shadow, every light and every frame are part of the story HAUSER tells without words.