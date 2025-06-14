EU agrees to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

European Union ministers have voiced their unanimous support for a proposal to extend the temporary protection for the more than four million Ukrainians fleeing from Russia’s war of aggression until March 4 2027, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

Since March 2022 the EU has given safety and shelter to over four million refugees from Ukraine on the basis of the temporary protection directive.

Temporary protection is due to run until March 4 2026 and will now be extended until March 4 2027. The Council of the EU will formally adopt the decision to extend the temporary protection at one of its upcoming sessions, the June 13 statement said.

The temporary protection system alleviates the pressure on national asylum systems because people falling under this type of protection do not need to apply for asylum on an individual basis. The extension until March 2027 is a signal to displaced people from Ukraine that is is not necessary to apply for asylum.

The extension does not change the terms of the March 2022 decision as regards the categories of people to whom the temporary protection applies or the rights they enjoy.

In addition to the extension of temporary protection member states are discussing a Council recommendation to prepare for a coordinated transition out of temporary protection (exit strategy from the temporary protection).

The recommendation will address matters such as switching to other legal (residence) statuses, paving the way for a gradual return to Ukraine and stepping up the provision of information about available options, the statement said.

(Photo: European Parliament)