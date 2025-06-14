Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry sets up coordination centre on Middle East situation

By order of Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, and under the personal leadership of Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, a Coordination Centre has been formed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, a Foreign Ministry statement said on June 14.

The BBC said on June 14 that there has been a night of intense fighting between Israel and Iran, with the two sides exchanging air strikes – it follows Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and missile bases on Friday

The centre aims to monitor the development of the situation in real time, to ensure constant contact with the diplomatic and consular representations of the Republic of Bulgaria in the region, as well as to coordinate actions with other competent institutions in order to guarantee the security of Bulgarian citizens, the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is in constant contact with international partners and is monitoring all aspects of the situation, including possible risks to Bulgarian citizens and interests.

“We call on all our compatriots in the affected areas to maintain contact with the nearest diplomatic mission of the Republic of Bulgaria and to follow the instructions of the local authorities and the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry,” it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens who are in countries in the affected region and need assistance contact the ministry, the statement said.