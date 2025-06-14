The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry sets up coordination centre on Middle East situation

The Sofia Globe staff ,

By order of Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, and under the personal leadership of Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, a Coordination Centre has been formed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, a Foreign Ministry statement said on June 14.

The BBC said on June 14 that there has been a night of intense fighting between Israel and Iran, with the two sides exchanging air strikes – it follows Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and missile bases on Friday

The centre aims to monitor the development of the situation in real time, to ensure constant contact with the diplomatic and consular representations of the Republic of Bulgaria in the region, as well as to coordinate actions with other competent institutions in order to guarantee the security of Bulgarian citizens, the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is in constant contact with international partners and is monitoring all aspects of the situation, including possible risks to Bulgarian citizens and interests.

“We call on all our compatriots in the affected areas to maintain contact with the nearest diplomatic mission of the Republic of Bulgaria and to follow the instructions of the local authorities and the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry,” it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens who are in countries in the affected region and need assistance contact the ministry, the statement said.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Caretaker government allocates 123.8M leva for Bulgaria’s November elections

The Sofia Globe staff

Protesting Greek farmers determined to block borders, railways, motorways

The Sofia Globe staff

More than 2700 street cats neutered in Sofia in past two years

The Sofia Globe staff