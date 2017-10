Share this: Facebook

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 29 2017, going back an hour to 3am.

This signals the end of the annual Daylight Saving Time that began in 2017 on March 27.

Bulgaria remains on winter time until March 31, the final Sunday of March 2018, when clocks will go forward an hour when daylight savings time returns.

