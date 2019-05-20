FDI in Bulgaria shows 254.4M euro outflow in Q1 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of the year recorded an outflow of 254.4 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on May 20.

In the first quarter of 2018, FDI recorded an outflow of 52.6 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an inflow of 179.1 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 562.8 million euro (compared to an outflow of 184.5 million euro in the first three months of 2018) and re-invested earnings recorded an outflow of 72.5 million euro (versus an inflow of 65.2 million euro a year earlier).

To continue reading, click here.

(Photo: Pedro Moura Pinheiro/flickr.com)

Comments

comments