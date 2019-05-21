Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections: Preparations ‘going well’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Preparations for the European Parliament elections to be held in Bulgaria on May 26 2019 are going well and all deadlines are being met, Central Election Commission spokesperson Alexander Andreev told Bulgarian National Television on May 21.

The delivery of ballots to all regional election commissions will be completed today, Andreev said.

The distribution of voting machines, which will be in located in 3000 polling stations across Bulgaria, is pending.

The system for machine voting involves the printing out of a ballot, once a voter has made a choice and confirmed it, and the ballot will be placed in a special box in the polling station.

According to Andreev, the card used for the machine vote serves to prevent a voter from voting more than once, and to ensure no more than one voter votes with one card.

There will be three electronic voting cards in each section to ensure an uninterrupted process, he said.

Andreev issued a reminder that exercising the right to a preferential vote was optional.

“I would recommend voters fold the ballot carefully so that it does not open in the box so that the vote is visible,” he said.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

Comments

comments