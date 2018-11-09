Two projects to promote religion tourism in Bulgaria and Romania

Share this: Facebook

Two projects have been launched to promote religion tourism, one in rural areas of northern Bulgaria and the other a cross-border project involving regions in Bulgaria and Romania.

The first project “Pilgrims Accommodation and New Host Expertise in Rural Areas” (PANHERA) is aimed at developing pilgrimage tourism in Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Norway, Turkey and Romania. It is funded by the European Commission’s Erasmus + program.

In Bulgaria PANHERA is run by the Regional Development Foundation in partnership with non-governmental organisations and pilgrimage centres from Italy, Romania, Spain and Norway, the municipality of Isparta (Turkey) and the Center for Dialogue between Science and Religion at the University of Craiova, Romania.

The project will last for 24 months and its main goal is to improve the skills and knowledge of managing pilgrimage people working in pilgrimage centres, hotels, hostels and other accommodation.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

