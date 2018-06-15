Five districts in Bulgaria face ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for June 16

Share this: Facebook

Five districts in Bulgaria are subject to a “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather on June 16 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The districts are Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Vidin and Vratsa.

All other districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of rain and thunderstorms.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was forecast to a minimum 13 degrees Celsius, rising to a maximum 25, with rain on June 16.

Plovdiv was set for partly cloudy weather, with rain and thunderstorms possible, 13 degrees minimum temperature, rising to 27.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Varna was forecast to see a sunny day and a maximum 28 degrees, while for Bourgas, the forecast was party cloudy weather with possible rain, and a daytime high of 27 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: Lucretious/freeimages.com)

