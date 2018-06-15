Bulgarian FM Zaharieva begins two-day visit to Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva began a two-day visit to Macedonia on June 15.

Her programme included meetings with local authorities in Strumica and Novo Selo, two municipalities near the border with Bulgaria, followed by participation in the opening ceremony of the One Love Tour festival on June 16, dedicated to Bulgarian and fYRO Macedonian cultural traditions, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Zaharieva was not expected to meet with any fYRO Macedonian government officials during her visit, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

