Signing of Macedonia name agreement to take place in Prespes on June 17

According to the IBNA’s exclusive information, the signing of the agreement on the settlement of the name dispute between Greece and the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia will be signed on Sunday, June 17.

According to the planner, the signing ceremony will be attended by the foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov respectively, in the presence of the two prime ministers, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev.

Also, the presence of the UN envoy Matthew Nimetz and that of the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini is considered as certain. The European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg could attend too.

Later on, the two delegations with the high-profile guests will be driven to the fYROMacedonian side of Prespes where there will be a luncheon for the completion of the Agreement ceremony.

