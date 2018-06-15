Pipeline: Which country will say ‘yes’? Greece or Bulgaria? Russia is waiting…

Share this: Facebook

On the occasion of the Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias’ visit to Moscow, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made an open invite to anyone interested.

The construction of the Turkish Stream pipeline is proceeding according to the plan and this pipeline will bring – from the South – the Russian gas into the EU’s back yard.

“Plans entirely depend on agreements attached to the states concerned. If we are interested in further developing our energy co-operation, we will certainly respond positively”, the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He added that “if there is political interest, economic parameters can also be agreed. Most importantly, there is no artificial intervention on the terms of a project, as was the case with the South Stream pipeline.”

To read the full story, please click here.

(Photo: jarpur/sxc.hu)

