Bulgarian President Radev on Borissov’s refusal to meet Gjorge Ivanov: ‘Do not run away from dialogue’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Reacting to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s refusal to meet President Gjorge Ivanov, visiting Sofia from Skopje, Bulgarian head of state Roumen Radev said: “When you call on someone to conduct a dialogue, you should not run away from it”.

Ivanov is in Sofia for a two-day visit starting on June 14 at the invitation of his counterpart Radev.

The refusal of Borissov and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to meet Ivanov was prompted by his opposition to the Tsipras-Zaev “Republic of North Macedonia” name agreement, and the short shrift given by Ivanov to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Ivanov said that Borissov would have to take responsibility for his refusal to meet him, adding that Borissov – whose country currently holds the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU – was not achieving the main goal of that presidency.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments