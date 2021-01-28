Covid-19: Foreign tourist arrivals in Bulgaria in December 2020 down 88.7% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of arrivals of visitors from abroad in Bulgaria for holidays in December 2020 was 88.7 per cent lower than in December 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 28, noting that the figures came in the context of the continuing Covid-19 epidemic situation.

Overall, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad in Bulgaria was 63.3 per cent lower than in December 2019, the NSI said.

Business trips were down by 63.9 per cent year-on-year, while in the “other” category – including transit trips – the figure was down by 44.2 per cent compared with December 2019.

Holiday trips made up about 10.8 per cent of the visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in December 2020, while the “other” category accounted for 71.3 per cent and business trips 17.9 per cent.

The NSI said that trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria were 49.1 per cent lower than in December 2019.

