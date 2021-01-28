Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 28 more deaths, vaccinations now total 32 917

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 8944, the national information system daily report on January 28 said.

Of 13 279 tests done in the past day, 598 – about 4.5 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 217 014 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 26 448 are active. This is a decrease of 57 in the number of active cases compared with the figure in the January 27 report.

A total of 627 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 181 622.

There are 2865 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a decrease of 47 in the past day, with 265 in intensive care, a decrease of 16.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9462, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

The national information system said that 3795 vaccinations were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 32 917.

