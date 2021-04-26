Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 48 deaths registered in past 24 hours

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 48 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 15 907, according to the April 26 report by the national information system.

Of 5454 tests done in the past 24 hours, 400 – about 7.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 397 500 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 56 650 active cases, a decrease of 205 compared with the figure in the April 25 report.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 557 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 324 943.

A total of 8080 patients are in hospital, a decrease of six in the past 24 hours, with 746 in intensive care, an increase of eight.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 045.

So far, 723 240 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2070 on Sunday.

The report said that 163 966 people had received a second dose, an increase of 1201 compared with the figure in the April 25 report.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!