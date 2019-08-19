FDI in Bulgaria in H1 2019 was 457.1M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2019 stood at 457.1 million euro, the equivalent of 0.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on August 19.

In the same period of 2018, FDI was 152.6 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 246.2 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed a net outflow of 687.6 million euro (compared to a net outflow of 192.6 million euro in the first six months of 2018) and re-invested earnings showed a net inflow of 48.5 million euro (versus an inflow of 76.7 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled a net 3.3 million euro, compared to 10.9 million euro during the same period of 2018.

