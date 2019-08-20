ASF: Culling begins at another industrial pig farm in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Culling of 4000 pigs at an industrial farm, one of seven in Bulgaria where African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed, was due to begin on August 20.

Bulgarian National Television reported that there was tension in the village of Karamanovo in the Rousse district, where the farm is located, about the choice of site to bury the animals.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said that the site is in compliance with the requirements of all institutions that have a say in the matter, but residents of the village are worried that it is too close to a water source used by both humans and animals.

Regional epizootic committees are due to meet in Pleven and Pazardzhik.

In Pleven, the extended deadline for voluntary slaughter of pigs has expired. Inspections in eight villages in Pleven are continuing, to establish whether domestic pigs within the 20km sanitary zone have been killed.

The Pazardzhik meeting will discuss measures against ASF, following confirmation of the virus in the district.

In Bulgaria’s district of Lovech, measures will be put in place to limit the spread of ASF after the first case in the district was confirmed.

