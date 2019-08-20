Meeting Jordanian FM, Bulgaria’s PM backs Aqaba Process

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov held talks on August 20 with visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, saying that for Bulgaria, Jordan is an important partner in the region of the Middle East and North Africa.

A Bulgarian government statement said that Borissov emphasised that Bulgaria appreciates the initiatives by the King of Jordan on counter-terrorism, the most important of these being the Aqaba Process.

The Aqaba process is an initiative launched in 2015 in the Jordanian city of the same name by the King of Jordan, Abdallah II, to strengthen international co-operation against violent extremism and terrorism.

Borissov said that Bulgaria is ready to consider possible forms of co-operation with the Aqaba Process in other formats such as the Southeast European Cooperation Process or the Berlin Process.

The role of the Union for the Mediterranean, which has established itself as a valuable forum for political and economic debate on regional partnership and integration, was also highlighted, the Bulgarian government statement said. Safadi is co-president of the union.

