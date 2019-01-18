Bulgarian PM Borissov: Turkey is strategic partner of Bulgaria and EU

Share this: Facebook

For Bulgaria as well as for the EU, Turkey is a strategic partner – a friendly neighbouring country, a Nato ally and an important partner in security and public order, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on January 18, meeting in Sofia with Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

The stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Turkey is a priority of Bulgarian policy, Borissov said, according to the government information service.

Borissov and Soylu discussed security co-operation, curbing migratory pressure, and fighting smuggling and organised crime.

(Photo of Soylu and Borissov: government.bg)

