Bulgarian government approves extra travel funds for foreign ministry staff in Israel

At a regular meeting on December 6, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved the temporary payment of additional travel funds for long-term Bulgarian foreign ministry staff in Israel, given the threat to life and security, a government statement said.

The statement said that the Cabinet had included the State of Israel in the list of countries in which, due to a threat to life and security, additional travel allowances are temporarily paid to employees posted long-term in Bulgaria’s foreign missions and to their accompanying family members in the amount of 15 per cent of the basic amount for the respective country.



The decision is related to the sharply deteriorated security situation after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 of this year, which included both massive rocket fire and the infiltration of the organisation’s fighters into Israeli territory.

The Israeli government declared war on the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is expected to continue for a long period of time, with a high risk to the security of those living and working in Israel, the Bulgarian government statement said.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)

