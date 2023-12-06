The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgarian government approves extra travel funds for foreign ministry staff in Israel

The Sofia Globe staff

At a regular meeting on December 6, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved the temporary payment of additional travel funds for long-term Bulgarian foreign ministry staff in Israel, given the threat to life and security, a government statement said.

The statement said that the Cabinet had included the State of Israel in the list of countries in which, due to a threat to life and security, additional travel allowances are temporarily paid to employees posted long-term in Bulgaria’s foreign missions and to their accompanying family members in the amount of 15 per cent of the basic amount for the respective country.

The decision is related to the sharply deteriorated security situation after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 of this year, which included both massive rocket fire and the infiltration of the organisation’s fighters into Israeli territory.

The Israeli government declared war on the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is expected to continue for a long period of time, with a high risk to the security of those living and working in Israel, the Bulgarian government statement said.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

More than 1.5M doses of Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Bulgaria in May

The Sofia Globe staff

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2021 was 6%

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Socialist Party puts 12-year term limit on its members of Parliament

Clive Leviev-Sawyer