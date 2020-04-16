FDI in Bulgaria in January-February 2020 was 37.1M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of the year stood at 37.1 million euro, the equivalent of 0.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 16.

In the same period of 2019, FDI recorded an inflow of 41.8 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an outflow of 437.6 million euro, which was revised later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 5.1 million euro (compared to an outflow of 552.1 million euro in January-February 2019) and the BNB figures showed zero re-invested earnings (same as initially reported last year, but revised data now shows an inflow of 165.3 million euro for the first two months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.3 million euro in January-February, compared to 1.5 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 32 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 428.6 million euro in the first two months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-February 2020 came from Israel (43.3 million euro) and the Netherlands (17.2 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Portugal (-17.9 million euro) and Germany (-19.1 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 3.6 million euro in January-February, compared to an outflow of 3.5 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

