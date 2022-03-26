Border Police: 120 000 Ukrainians entered Bulgaria since February 24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Since February 24, the beginning of Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, close to 120 000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Bulgaria, the Border Police said on March 26.

Currently, 55 000 Ukrainians remain in the country, the Border Police said.

Following the March 24 peaceful demonstration in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia which saw an estimated 10 000 people express their solidarity with Ukraine and their revulsion at the war ordered by Vladimir Putin, further events were being held on March 26 in various cities in Bulgaria.

Demonstrations were being held at 2pm in Plovdiv and Varna, at 4pm in Bourgas and 6pm in Veliko Turnovo.

Top Bulgarian rock groups are to hold a concert in solidarity with Ukraine, entitled “We Are With You”, in Battenberg Square in Sofia on March 27 at 4pm.

The UN refugee agency said that as of March 25, more than 3.77 million people had fled Ukraine.

Russian targeting of civilian sites is continuing. Putin’s regime is under investigation for war crimes.

According to the UN refugee agency, of those who have fled Ukraine, the largest number went to Poland, more than 2.23 million.

Citing the respective governments, the agency said that as of March 25, close to 580 000 had gone to Romania, close to 380 000 to Moldova, 342 738 to Hungary and 267 702 to Slovakia.

The agency cited the Russian government as saying that as of March 22, a total of 271 254 people had gone from Ukraine to that country.

In a move welcomed by the UN High Commission for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), EU and other European states pledged this week to accept refugees transferred from Moldova.

In a statement, the UNHCR and IOM commended this expression of solidarity, saying that it was easing pressure on Moldova as national capacities increasingly become strained while offering protection, adequate reception conditions and a solution for the most vulnerable refugees fleeing Ukraine.

UNHCR said that it was identifying vulnerable persons in Moldova and working with IOM, the European Commission and other EU member states to facilitate more transfers from Moldova to the EU.

UNHCR is also informing refugees on what to expect in the receiving countries, including reception capacity and overall conditions so they can make informed decisions about the trip.

(Illustration: UNHCR)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!