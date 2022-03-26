Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 29 deaths, 1333 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 425, according to the March 26 report by the unified information portal.

Of 14 197 tests done in the past day, 1333 – about 9.38 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 132 398 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 189 204 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 829 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2133 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 906 769.

As of March 26, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 306.25 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 310.62 on March 25.

There are 2020 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 212 newly admitted. There are 235 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the March 25 report.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 969.

So far, 4 344 451 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1946 in the past day.

The report said that 2 049 167 people had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 444 compared with the figure in the March 25 report.

A total of 717 769 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1368 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!