Eurostat: 30.5 per cent of Bulgarians cannot afford a one-week holiday

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



About 30.5 per cent of Bulgarians cannot afford a one-week holiday, according to European Union statistics agency Eurostat, citing figures for 2018.

Eurostat said, however, that the figure had dropped by 35.8 percentage points since 2013 – the largest such decrease in the EU.

The bloc’s statistics agency estimated that 28.3 per cent of the EU population aged 16 or over could not afford a one-week annual holiday away from home in 2018. In 2013 the corresponding proportion was 39.5 per cent.

Among the 28 EU member states, the countries with the highest proportions of individuals in this situation were Romania (58.9 per cent), Croatia (51.3 per cent, provisional data), Greece (51 per cent) and Cyprus (51.0 per cent, provisional data).

In contrast, the EU Member States with the lowest percentage of people unable to afford a one week annual holiday in 2018 were Luxembourg (10.9 per cent, 2017 data) and Sweden (9.7 per cent).

After Bulgaria, the largest fall in the proportion unable to afford a one-week annual holiday away from home was Poland, down 26 percentage points since 2013 to 34.6 per cent in 2018.

Greece was the only EU member state in which the proportion increased over the same five-year period, up 2 percentage points to 51 per cent in 2018, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments