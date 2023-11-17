First Plovdiv Science Festival opens on November 23

The first Plovdiv Science Festival – organised by the Beautiful Science Foundation, the team responsible for the Sofia Science Festival and Varna Science Festival – is being held from November 23 to 26 2023.

The programme, with several events in English, offers people in Plovdiv a chance to see live scientific demonstrations, presentations and recordings of presentations that were part of the Sofia Science Festival.

Some extracts from the programme:

November 25: Steve Brusatte on the Rise and Reign of Mammals, talk about the sweeping and revelatory new history of mammals, illuminating the lost story of the extraordinary family tree that led to us.

Professor Mark Middleton on the potential for liquid biopsies to revolutionise cancer care.

Dr. Stefanie Milam on the James Webb Space Telescope.

November 26:

Portuguese astrophysicist Alexandre Aibéo on key questions in astrophysics.

For full details of the festival, including the full programme, venues and tickets, please visit the website of the Beautiful Science Foundation.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of The Plovdiv Science Festival.